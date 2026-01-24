Steelers reportedly set to hire Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy as next head coach

The Steelers have reportedly found their replacement for Mike Tomlin.

The team is hiring Pittsburgh native and former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported hiring comes just a couple of weeks after Mike Tomlin informed the team that he would be stepping down after 19 seasons.

Who is Mike McCarthy?

The 62-year-old Pittsburgh native spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2016, and in that time, he had a record of 12-77-2, and won Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Following week 13 of the 2018 season, he was let go by the Packers.

Two years later, in 2020, he took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and spent five seasons with the team, compiling a record of 49-35.

The Greenfield man also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers in various offensive coaching roles.

Who else did the Steelers consider as head coach?

Along with Mike McCarthy, the Steelers officially interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Steelers defensive coach, Brian Flores, as well as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The team also requested interviews with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Steelers quarterback next season?

While Rodgers has not made an official decision on what he will do in the 2026 season, play for another team or retire, he did make it quite clear he came to Pittsburgh last season because of former head coach Mike Tomlin.

While Tomlin's decision to step down undoubtedly affected Rodgers's decision, his history with McCarthy could open the door for a return.