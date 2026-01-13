Steelers' playoff losing streak extended to 7 games with 30-6 loss to Houston Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost seven straight playoff games with Monday night's 30-6 defeat against the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh was throttled 30-6 in Monday night's Wild Card round loss at Acrisure Stadium as Houston's top-ranked defense has two touchdowns and sacked Aaron Rodgers four times.

Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since 2017, losing seven straight postseason contests over the last ten seasons.

Five of those seven losses have come by 10 or more points.

The Steelers last five playoff losses have all come by double-digits.



They are the first team in NFL history to lose five straight playoff games by double-digits. pic.twitter.com/EJ5DERYLyw — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 13, 2026

During the 2016-17 NFL season, the Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Since then, Pittsburgh has lost an additional six playoffs games, three of which were home games at Acrisure Stadium.

With the loss against Houston, the Steelers' streak of 23 straight home victories on "Monday Night Football" has come to an end. It was the first Monday Night Football home loss for Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin's seven-game postseason losing streak has tied former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for the longest playoff losing streak by an NFL coach.

"When you don't get it done, words are cheap," Tomlin said after the game. "It's about what you do or you don't do. I appreciate the question, but people talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't."