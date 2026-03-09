Indianapolis Colts trading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers, reports say

The Indianapolis Colts are trading wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Pelissero also reports the trade comes with a new three-year, $59 million contract extension.

Last season, Pittman played in all 17 games, catching 80 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns.

The trade comes after the Colts had reportedly agreed to terms with receiver Alec Pierce on a record four-year, $116 million contract extension.

Pittman, 28, had his best year in 2023 when he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards with four touchdowns.

The former USC Trojan was drafted by the Colts with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

