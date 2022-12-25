Pittsburgh Sports Year In Review: Looking back on the biggest sports stories of 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 2022 in Pittsburgh sports was a year of saying goodbye to legends, returning to traditions, and new eras beginning.

Whether it was the future Hall of Famer finally calling it a career, keeping the big three in Pittsburgh, or a Pitt man becoming a Steeler, a lot of what we went through this year took place more off the field than it did on the field.

With that, let's take a look back on a year in Pittsburgh sports.

Ben calls it a career

From 2004 until 2021, once the calendar hit July and the Steelers began making their way to Latrobe for training camp, there wasn't a question about who would be the starting quarterback.

It was Ben Roethlisberger.

While he never explicitly said that last season would be his final season, it was pretty well understood he would be hanging up his cleats at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Then, just 27 days into 2022, he made it official.

Ben Roethlisberger Officially Announces Retirement

"The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be for my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

The Steelers again qualified for the playoffs only to be ultimately eliminated in the Wild Card by Kansas City, but the final home game of the season at then Heinz Field on January 3, turned out to be a final goodbye to number 7.

Ben will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

More Super Bowls for Pittsburgh

No, not the Steelers, but Pittsburgh was once again a factor in Super Bowl 56.

Aaron Donald And The Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and the Bengals were stopped on their final drive than none other than Penn Hills and University of Pittsburgh alumnus Aaron Donald.

On fourth down, Donald rushed Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow, spun him around, causing him to throw an incomplete pass which led to a turnover on downs, clinching the Lombardi Trophy for the Rams.

"We made a play, we won, that's all that matters," he said.

While it was speculated he would retire should the Rams win the Super Bowl, he ultimately decided to return to the gridiron this season.

Sidney Crosby joins The 500 Club

Death, taxes, and Sidney Crosby torturing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ever since an infamous matchup his rookie season that saw him lose a couple of teeth in Philadelphia, but win the game in overtime, the Flyers became Crosby's ultimate foe and Crosby public enemy number one in Philly.

As the 2021-22 season progressed, Sidney Crosby approached the 500-goal mark and on February 16, with the Philadelphia Flyers in town, in front of a full PPG Paints Arena, it happened.

On the power play in the first period, Crosby received a pass from Evgeni Malkin and beat Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart to join the 500 Club.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby Scores 500th Career Goal

The Trubisky Era begins

As Ben Roethlisberger said his goodbyes in the winter and spring of 2022, the Steelers were back to work figuring out who would be their quarterback come September.

In mid-March, at least temporarily, they had their answer: Mitchell Trubisky.

Report: Steelers Reach Deal With QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Steelers signed the 2017 second-overall pick to a two-year deal. They now had three quarterbacks under contract prior to training camp – Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Dwyane Haskins.

However, just a couple of weeks later, tragedy would strike the Steelers organization.

Dwayne Haskins killed in Florida

On April 9, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in Florida when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a highway.

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Dies At Age 24

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency dispatcher that she was concerned for her husband's safety. In the exchange, she said that she was on the phone with her husband that morning, but could no longer reach him. She said he became stranded on the highway and needed to get gas.

Report: Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when hit, killed by dump truck in Florida

Haskins was in Florida to train with some of his teammates heading into the new season as a quarterback competition was brewing between himself, Trubisky, and Rudolph.

He was 24 years old.

"Pickettsburgh" Steelers draft Pitt quarterback with the 20th overall pick

With Ben Roethlisberger officially retired and the Steelers picking 20th overall, the pieces appeared to be in place to bring a familiar face from one side of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to the other.

After leading Pitt to an ACC Championship and becoming a Heisman finalist, Kenny Pickett waited to see what NFL team would call his name for his services.

Many believed he was a top-15 pick, especially with several franchises in dire need for a new quarterback.

Kenny Pickett selected No. 20 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers

But with pick after pick passing without his name being called, the Steelers were on the clock and Mike Tomlin made a phone call.

The call that made @kennypickett10 a Pittsburgh Steeler pic.twitter.com/vfFEgf8qF7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2022

"Kenny, what's up, whatchu doing tonight, ya'll watching TV, what ya'll got going on?" He asked. "You ready to come back to Oakland? We're about to make you a Pittsburgh Steeler."

From there, Franco Harris stepped to the podium in Las Vegas, making it official.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, @francoharrishof announced the pick of @kennypickett10.



📺 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RxgCIBr6YZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2022

"With the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select – Kenny Pickett, quarterback, from Pittsburgh! Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers, welcome Kenny!"

It was only the beginning of Kenny mania in the 412.

An intermission meal becomes a meme

The Penguins headed into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with aspirations of winning the franchise's sixth Stanley Cup and fourth with Crosby-Malkin-Letang.

Especially since both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were pending free agents at the conclusion of the season.

It very well could've been the last playoff series these three all played together as Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team went into the first round against the Rangers already at a disadvantage.

Starting goaltender Tristan Jarry, who was seeking redemption for a first-round loss in 2021 to the New York Islanders, injured and unable to begin the series.

The Penguins turned to backup goalie Casey DeSmith and backing him up would be Louis Domingue, a journeyman goaltender who spent most of the season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League.

As the Rangers and Penguins locked horns in game one, they found themselves deadlocked at 3-3 after regulation and headed to overtime.

Then a second.

In the second overtime, DeSmith left the ice appearing to favor his leg and Domingue was called into action about halfway through the period.

He would go on to make 17 saves and an Evgeni Malkin goal in the third overtime would give the Penguins a 1-0 series lead.

It was his postgame interview with ESPN's Emily Kaplan that would create the legend and the meme.

"I actually had quite the meal between the first and the second overtime, I didn't expect [to] go in," Domingue said to reporters after the game. "Maybe it sustained my energy, it was cool to be a part of that."

From the runway to the starter's net: Louis Domingue's unexpected game one journey

"Some spicy pork and broccoli" was the phrase that made the legend.

The Penguins would end up losing to the Rangers in seven games, again in overtime.

From Colbert to Khan

Ben Roethlisberger wasn't the only long-time Steeler to call it a career in 2022.

General Manager Kevin Colbert also announced his retirement earlier in the season and said he would stick with the team through the 2022 NFL Draft.

That meant once the season came to an end the search was on to find Colbert's successor.

The Steelers interviewed Louis Riddick, Jerry Reese, Rick Speilman, and Doug Whaley for the job.

Ultimately, the team made the decision to stay in-house and promoted Omar Khan to general manager, making it official on May 27.

"This is the dream job, this is the one I've always wanted," Khan said. "It wasn't available when I interviewed for other jobs and it was available this time and it worked out. This is home for me."

'This is the dream job:' Steelers officially introduce Omar Khan as new general manager

Once he was named GM, he hired Andy Weidl, Sheldon White, and promoted Dan Colbert.

Weidl, formerly of the Eagles, played a huge hand in putting together the Eagles roster that through 2022 looks like a surefire Super Bowl contender.

Minkah Magic becomes Minkah Money

With Khan in place as the general manager, the team now was looking forward to the upcoming season and the future.

Part of that future was locking up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Steelers and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to 5-year extension

Following the conclusion of this season, Fitzpatrick will remain a Steeler for the next four, signing a deal that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

However, Khan's salary cap magic showed how he earned his job as Steelers GM.

The deal is worth $73.6 million, $36 million guaranteed, and decreased his cap hit to just $4 million.

With players like TJ Watt and Fitzpatrick locked up, the Steelers defense had its leaders in black and gold for the foreseeable future.

"I resist comfort." Head Coach Mike Tomlin opens up on The Pivot Podcast

"I create comfort for my wife and kids, I just lay my head down here until it's time to go to work the next damn day," Tomlin said. "I resist comfort. I ask my guys to resist comfort. The guys who play for me can tell you, I have a saying, 'Don't seek comfort.'"

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin sat down for 90 minutes with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder for a candid conversation on the Pivot Podcast.

'He's moved on, we've moved on:' Tomlin talks AB, Super Bowls, and the future on The Pivot

They talked about everything from Antonio Brown, being the Steelers' head coach, life, coaching philosophy, and winning a Super Bowl together.

"But I'm like, 'get the stop, we win the game, and you're a legendary defense!" Tomlin said. "I'm looking at them all and that's what it is, they're like, 'we're not a legendary defense.' Bro…we're back up!"

A return to normal and a change for the future

July was a big month for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the team was returning to Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019 for training camp, when the season kicked off, they would no longer be playing at Heinz Field.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the Steelers from holding their annual training camp in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College.

In 2022, they returned.

"Camp Tomlin" as many call it, was back.

Steelers Training Camp to return to St. Vincent College

We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home."

Once camp broke at the team was back on the North Shore for games, it was no longer Heinz Field the team would call home.

No, there wasn't a new stadium and they hadn't moved, just the name.

Heinz Field became Acrisure Stadium in July…much to the chagrin of Pittsburghers.

"I will always think of it as Heinz Field. I think change is hard. It will take a long time before I even remember that name," Bill and Tara Konze said.

Steelers' Heinz Field gets new name, will now be known as Acrisure Stadium

The "Big 3" remain in Pittsburgh

The offseason for the Penguins was rife with questions about the future, the past, and if they would even look the same.

That included if Sidney Crosby would be the last one remaining from this so-called "golden era" of Penguins hockey.

Both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang seemed destined to test the free-agent market, and likely sign elsewhere.

So much so that Evgeni Malkin's agent announced just days before free agency was set to begin, that Malkin would test the market officially.

On July 7, Kris Letang was the first to re-sign with the team, signing a 6-year extension, worth $36.6 million.

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin…We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life," General Manager Ron Hextall said.

Penguins, Kris Letang agree to 6-year contract extension

With Letang locked up, the attention shifted to the Penguins' second-line center Evgeni Malkin.

Five days after Letang signed, Evgeni Malkin joined him.

"Geno" signed a four-year, $24.4 million extension.

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history…we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh," Hextall said.

Evgeni Malkin re-signs with Pittsburgh Penguins on 4-year deal

With that, the team's core has been set to, hopefully, end their careers in Pittsburgh where they began.

Pickett's charge begins in Pittsburgh

Despite Mike Tomlin naming Mitch Trubisky the week one starter, Kenny Pickett was on the minds of many.

Especially after a game-winning preseason drive against the Seahawks…in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett's game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks in first preseason game

The season did not begin in the happiest of ways, though. Even after an overtime victory in week one in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost TJ Watt to injury and in just week four at halftime, Pickett took over for Trubisky against the Jets.

The team would come up short, losing 24-20, but it was a shot of adrenaline the team desperately needed.

PHOTOS: Kenny Pickett makes NFL debut at Acrisure Stadium

While Pickett's first NFL start came on the road, in a 38-3 loss against Buffalo, the team would return home to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in what would become one of the more stunning games of the season.

The defense forced a three-and-out in the game's opening drive and then Pickett and the offense went to work.

Pickett would go 5-for-5 in the air, his fifth pass finding Najee Harris for his first career NFL passing touchdown.

Kenny Pickett throws first career touchdown pass on opening drive in first home start

He wouldn't finish the game, however.

Mitchell Trubisky would replace an injured Pickett and lead the Steelers to a 20-18 stunner over the Buccaneers.

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

Three weeks later, Pickett would get his first NFL win in a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

"It's a scary word:" Kris Letang suffers second stroke, recovers

Just as it did in 2014, the Pittsburgh sports world was ground to a halt after Penguins defenseman Kris Letang again suffered a stroke.

The team made the announcement and said he would be out indefinitely after the diagnosis.

"The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well," Hextall said in a news release. "We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority."

Not two weeks later, Letang returned to the lineup.

He returned on December 10 to play the Buffalo Sabres which ultimately ended up as an overtime victory for the club.

Less than a week after his return to the lineup, Letang would score his first goal in just his third game since returning.

Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

"He has worked hard to get back especially this quick," Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. "That was a big goal in the game, a shorthanded goal is big but for him, what he has gone through, it is fun to see him back out there doing his thing. He really did not ease his way into it and that is the way he likes it."

Pittsburgh remembers the Immaculate Reception, mourns the loss of Franco Harris

Just three days before the Steelers were set to honor Franco Harris on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, Pittsburgh woke up to tragedy.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Franco Harris passed away.

He was 72 years old.

The team was set to retire Harris's number 32, making him just the third player in team history to have his number retired.

"We are truly heartbroken," his family said in a statement. "The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have shared Franco with so many people throughout our lives and in so many ways. Beyond his incredible career in the NFL Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency, and humility. He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all. We know he has touched so many of you and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build."

Fans, players, front office members, and politicians alike remembered the man who embodied what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.

REMEMBERING FRANCO HARRIS:

"Voting makes all the difference in the world. That's what our democracy is based on," Franco told KDKA in 2008.

"Today we lost a legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a handshake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all!" Ben Roethlisberger said.

Then, on Christmas Eve, with the Steelers losing 10-6 in the final minute of the game in which the team officially retired Franco Harris' number 32, the team went to work against the Raiders.

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

The Steelers' offense went 72 yards to score a game-winning touchdown, giving them a 13-10 lead over the Raiders.

Just as the Steelers did 50 years prior against the Raiders, 13 points were enough to win.

At halftime, the team honored Franco Harris and officially retired his number 32.

'The big man was supposed to be with us:' Steelers officially retire Franco's #32

"It wasn't supposed to be like this," Art Rooney II said. "The big man was supposed to be with us tonight...Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it's my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired."





2022 was a year of reflection, retirements, tragedy, and triumph in Pittsburgh but the future of Pittsburgh sports is becoming clearer.

Here's to hoping for more sports stories and hopefully some championships in 2023.