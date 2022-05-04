From the runway to the starter's net: Louis Domingue's unexpected game one journey

NEW YORK (KDKA) - It was deep into the second overtime at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, nearly Wednesday morning, when the referee blew his whistle, and Penguins' goalie Casey DeSmith skated to the bench.

What looked like it was simply an equipment issue turned out to be something else and before he knew it, Louis Domingue was now in net in the fifth period of game one of the Penguins-Rangers first-round series.

"I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle," Domingue said. "I honestly thought they were joking with me. They were saying I had to go in. After that, I just go out and played. It's crazy, but I guess that's my life. It's hockey."

Domingue made 17 saves and then Evgeni Malkin ended the game just about six minutes into the third overtime, giving the Penguins the edge in the series.

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs go, heroes and legends are born, and with a triple-overtime victory, Louis Domingue is next in line to become one of them.

"I actually had quite the meal between the first and the second overtime, I didn't expect [to] go in," Domingue said to reporters after the game. "Maybe it sustained my energy, it was cool to be a part of that."

With no expectations to play on Tuesday night, Domingue had himself a nice intermission meal, eating some spicy pork and broccoli between the two extra periods.

"Some spicy pork and broccoli." Louis Domingue was FEASTIN' before entering the game. 😋 pic.twitter.com/1CAw4IXIoc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2022

"Not the best," he laughed.

With Tristan Jarry not expected to play this series due to an injury sustained during the regular season, Casey DeSmith was given the starting job to begin the postseason.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that DeSmith is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. His status for game two is unknown, but Domingue said he'll be ready.

"It was one of my goals to be up here for the playoffs," he said. "You never know how things are going to unfold but I wanted to be back in the NHL this year and I think I put in the effort to get back, after that, I had a few opportunities here and there and it's a matter of taking it. I'm pretty happy to be where I am today, I'm lucky to be playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it's a hell of a team, I'm pretty lucky to be here."

Should DeSmith be added to the Penguins' injured list, the next man up mentality will continue and Domingue won't be feeling any pressure.

"I felt good right away, I felt zero pressure," he said. "You dream of that your whole life, you're playing in overtime in the playoffs, you think that you would be nervous in a situation like that but it was just fun for me."