Steelers and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to 5-year extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will remain in black and gold for the next five seasons.

We have signed S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 15, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report on Wednesday that the Steelers and Fitzpatrick had agreed to a deal.

The Steelers are not releasing details on the financial terms of the extension, but the contract will reportedly make Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

"I really like it here," Fitzpatrick said. "I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

The Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick during the 2019 season, sending a first-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for the safety.

"Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season," Steelers new General Manager Omar Khan said.

Since coming to Pittsburgh, he's recorded 11 interceptions, 260 combined tackles, and been an integral part of the defense.

