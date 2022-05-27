'This is the dream job:' Steelers officially introduce Omar Khan as new general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man tasked with replacing Kevin Colbert spoke publicly this morning at the Steelers facility.

Omar Khan was introduced as the Steelers' new general manager and spoke about the job ahead.

"This is the dream job, this is the one I've always wanted," Khan said. "It wasn't available when I interviewed for other jobs and it was available this time and it worked out. This is home for me."

GM Omar Khan’s opening remarks: pic.twitter.com/gioVjJ0UmN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 27, 2022

One of Khan's first moves as general manager was to make a couple of front office moves. He said he has hired Andy Weidl, Sheldon White, and promoted Dan Colbert - while he confirmed that, he would not go into specifics of what role each of them will play in the Steelers' front office.

He also confirmed that the Steelers' long-time practice of not negotiating contract extensions would remain.

"Those principles will stay in place," Khan said.

Khan's hiring makes him the first minority GM in the NFL and that was not a factor that was lost on him.

"I want to get to the point we're not even having those conversations," he said. "I'm excited about what the league is doing. he initiatives with the commissioner, Art; there are some really great things they're doing. I think it's heading in the right direction."

While it will be a challenge for the new guy to replace someone like Kevin Colbert, he won't be alone or without help from the former GM.

"He's always a phone call away," Khan said, speaking on the close relationship he and Colbert have had over the past 20 years. "There's not going to be a lot of change here."

He added that the organization is still working through what Colbert's role will be, if any, moving forward.

If there's one thing the Steelers organization prioritizes, it's stability and that was confirmed by Art Rooney II.

"We had a very thorough process," he said. "We picked the guy we know very well. We know Omar and Omar knows us, it should be a very smooth transition."