Steelers across history react to death of Franco Harris, reflect on his legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steeler Nation finds itself in a state of shock today as we were all rocked by the news that hall of fame running back Franco Harris has died just days before he was set to have his number retired.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the catch that catapulted the Steelers from perennial losers to dynasty: The Immaculate Reception.

As Pittsburgh and the world woke up to the news that Harris had died at age 72, reactions began to roll in across football, Pittsburgh, and so much more.

We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris. He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana. pic.twitter.com/3GtCgOpeOW — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) December 21, 2022

Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said that "we have lost an icon in Franco Harris." The former coach and Pittsburgh native put into perspective what Franco meant to the city.

Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WOYU4qCZDP — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 21, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise has been blessed with talent up and down the roster throughout its history and one of those positions is running back.

Fellow Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis paid tribute to his fellow Steelers' RB.

Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022

During the Steelers' legendary run in the 1970s, an undrafted player was converted to a defensive back and picked off six passes en route to a victory in Super Bowl XIII.

That player was Tony Dungy and he remembered his teammate Franco Harris.

Today we lost a Legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a hand shake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all! -- Ben. pic.twitter.com/MqHRD2tgAv — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 21, 2022

He may not have been Harris' quarterback, but Ben Roethlisberger will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in Steelers' history and join Franco in Canton.

He expressed his condolences and gratitude for Franco on Twitter.

As great of a player Franco Harris was and making the greatest play in NFL History, he was a better human--and that is what I will miss.



He is the centerpiece of a city and a franchise that will never forget him. Love you Franco, RIP! pic.twitter.com/3b43nwEOSy — Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) December 21, 2022

Another Steelers running back who forever holds a place in team history, Merril Hoge, also put Franco's legacy into perspective on Twitter.

To the man who announced me as a Pittsburgh Steeler, May you Rest in Peace. Very thankful for our friendship and you always being there for me when I needed it. Penn State and Steeler Legend forever. May your legacy live on forever. RIP 32.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/95ajLaiD7M — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 21, 2022

For the current Steelers, Franco Harris was always on hand at the NFL Draft to help the team announce picks and welcome them to the organization.

That included current Steelers' tight end Pat Freiermuth, who Harris announced fellow Penn Stater in 2021.

Rest In Peace to Steelers legend Franco Harris. Here he is announcing his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. The best moment from a wonderful night. Franco’s energy and passion, 2nd to none. The NFL community will miss him. pic.twitter.com/HcboNpr8dy — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 21, 2022

The last draft pick that Franco announced?

Current quarterback Kenny Pickett.

