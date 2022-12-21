Franco Harris cared about politics because he cared about people

Franco Harris cared about politics because he cared about people

Franco Harris cared about politics because he cared about people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Franco Harris was much more than just a great sports figure.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, Harris was one of the few Steeler greats that engaged in local politics.

When Barack Obama came to Pittsburgh just before the Nov. 8 election for John Fetterman and local Democrats, Franco was right there.

"Voting makes all the difference in the world. That's what our democracy is based on," Franco told KDKA that day.

No surprise. Franco backed Obama years ago and was an Obama delegate at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

"We have our candidate. It's over and we're ready for the big game. Can't wait to get into this," Franco said on Aug. 27, 2008.

Former state Democratic chair Nancy Patton Mills, also an Obama delegate, says Franco liked politics.

"Franco was at every political function. He was not a part of the Democratic Party as such," said Mills.

While not a political party person, he clearly favored some Democratic candidates.

"I represented Franco. I'm proud to call him my constituent, and he came to a lot of events for me over the years and always encouraged people to support me," said U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Mt. Lebanon Democrat.

The same weekend Obama was in town, Franco also showed up to greet volunteers for now-U.S. Rep.-elect Chris Deluzio, an Aspinwall Democrat.

"I really was lucky. He chose to support some folks here in western Pennsylvania, and he's a guy who – we talk about sports being something that connects us, that transcends the divisions in society – and I think Franco reflected that," said Deluzio.

State Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa says Franco's public policy interests stretched from education for the young to health care for seniors.

"His voice was one that was widely respected in a variety of circles but also the political circles as well, and it happened to align with many of the things that we as Democrats stood for," said Costa.

"Those were his roots," said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the senior Democratic official in this region. "That's how he grew up, and that's how he stayed. Fame and fortune didn't change that."

KDKA-TV's Jon Delano spoke with Franco more than a few times, but never about sports. His interest in politics was genuine but he really cared more about people and how government could better serve all of us. That's something we all will really miss.