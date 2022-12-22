'He was one of the great ones:' Travelers at Pittsburgh International remember Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Just unbelievable," said Betty Webb from Wilkins Township. "We couldn't believe it actually happened."

Disbelief and grief that's how Steelers fans and Pittsburghers are feeling after Franco Harris passed away unexpectedly.

"I was very upset when I heard that because it's like we were family because we were with him all those years he played," said Webb.

Webb said she was actually in the stands for the Immaculate Reception in 1972 and watched Harris make the greatest play in NFL history.

"Everybody was very sad because we were losing the game and there were just seconds left, and everyone was leaving and we actually stood up to go, and then it happened," said Webb.

"I remember the play, the Immaculate Reception," said Michael DeVault from Fairmont, West Virginia. "Back in that era, that was so amazing that they won. The whole team — just a great bunch. They just go down in history."

These fans and the rest of the country were preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception this weekend.

Now, they're paying tributes to a Pittsburgh icon.

Many travelers, some sporting their Steelers gear, took pictures with his statue at the Pittsburgh International Airport and left yellow and white flowers along with a Terrible Towel.

They said he was a phenomenal Steeler but an even better Pittsburgher.

"He was an amazing guy," said Andrea Robinson from Mount Washington. "He gave selflessly to many people including myself when I was starting out when I was being a young entrepreneur. He gave it to me selflessly. He didn't want recognition. He didn't want a return. He just wanted me to be successful. I've seen him touch many people and he's done that for me time and time again."

"He was always kind to people and wanted to help, and we just loved him," said Webb. "He was one of the great ones for us."

The airport also allowed passengers to leave messages in a notebook to share their memories and condolences.

"God bless him," said Elissa Gamrod from Avella. "This time of year, it's hard and to lose somebody now is really difficult. You think people like that live forever."

Harris will live on in the hearts and minds of Pittsburghers.