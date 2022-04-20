Steelers Training Camp to return to St. Vincent College

LATROBE (KDKA) - Steelers training camp this year will return to its rightful place.

For the first time in two years, training camp will once again take place at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Over the past two years, the Steelers held training camp between their South Side facility and Heinz Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our very own Rich Walsh, the team will report at the end of July.

According to our very own Rich Walsh, the team will report at the end of July.

We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home."

Details and schedules have not yet been released.

