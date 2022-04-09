Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Dies At Age 24

By: KDKA-TV's Amanda Andrews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck while he was trying to cross a Florida highway.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Twitter.

Haskins passed away this morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent.

He was 24 years old.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was "walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Homicide with highway patrol are investigating the incident.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin:

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Before the Steelers picked up free agent Mitchell Trubisky last month, Haskins was projected to compete for the starting QB job with fellow reserve Mason Rudolph. The two backed up longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, who retired following last season.

Haskins was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent two up-and-down seasons with the Washington Commanders before the team released him. The Steelers signed him in January 2021.

In his one season as a college football starter in 2018, Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes, still a Big Ten record, for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, a conference championship and a Rose Bowl victory. He also was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that year.

Throughout that season, many Ohio State broadcasts seemed incomplete without a mention of Haskins having visited an Ohio State football camp when he was just 11 years old, telling anyone who would listen that he was going to play for the Buckeyes some day. Watch the video below: