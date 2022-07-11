Steelers' Heinz Field gets new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field is getting a new name.

The Steelers confirmed a partnership with the Michigan-based financial technology company Acrisure. The insurance brokerage firm has ties to Thomas Tull, one of the Steelers' minority owners.

The Steelers didn't disclose the financial terms of the 15-year deal that will change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium.

"Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release. "We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights, starting with the 2022 season, the Steelers said.

In a statement, Kraft Heinz said it worked "diligently" with the Steelers to get a new deal, but the team "found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify." Kraft Heinz said it will still be a Steelers sponsor.

The news was first reported by 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, who said Heinz won't extend its naming rights deal for this season.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and currently serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

Following the name change and re-branding, things will likely look a bit different, including the giant Heinz ketchup bottles that sit above the endzone on the open end of the stadium, although it's not clear what will happen to them.

The team called Acrisure co-founder Williams "a lifelong Steelers fan."

"Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community," Williams said in a statement. "Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."