Kenny Pickett throws first career touchdown pass on opening drive in first home start

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In his first start in Acrisure Stadium, on the first drive of the game, Kenny Pickett threw his first career touchdown.

After the Steelers' defense held Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to a three-and-out in the game's first drive, Pickett and the Steelers went to work.

With the Steelers threatening, Pickett dropped back and found a wide-open Najee Harris.

From there, there was nothing left to do but for Najee to waltz into the end zone to give the Steelers a 6-0 lead.

Boswell would hit the extra point and it became the first offensive touchdown in the first quarter for the Steelers this season.

Pickett's opening driver against Bucs saw him go 5-for-5 in the air for 37 yards and a 10-yard run.