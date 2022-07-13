Evgeni Malkin re-signs with Pittsburgh Penguins on 4-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh.

Malkin and the team agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday.

The deal starts this upcoming season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign. The contract carries an average annual value of $6.1 million, the team announced.

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history," Hextall said in a team-issued release. "His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh."

The 36-year-old Russian superstar has been a staple of the team since joining the Penguins in 2006.

In 981 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh, Malkin has tallied 444 goals, 702 assists and 1,146 points. He's also been an NHL MVP, a Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP and a four-time all-star. He has also scored 20 or more goals in nine of the past ten seasons.

Malkin was reportedly primed to test the open market, but the forward decided to re-sign with the Penguins before free agency begins on Wednesday.