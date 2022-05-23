Report: Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when hit, killed by dump truck in Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month, according to a report released by the medical examiner obtained by ESPN.

According to a toxicology report from the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office obtained Monday by ESPN, two samples taken from Haskins' body showed he had blood-alcohol levels of .20 and .24. Both are above Florida's legal limit of .08. ESPN said the report states the former Steelers quarterback also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

Haskins' cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, the medical examiner ruled, according to ESPN.

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck trying to cross westbound on I-595 in Florida on April 9 around 6:30 a.m. He died at the scene. The medical examiner's report, ESPN reported, said that when Haskins' car was found on the side of the road, a "female companion" was in the vehicle and told Florida Highway Patrol officers that Haskins left the car to find gas.

Nearly two weeks after Haskins' death, the Broward County Sheriff's Department released about 23 minutes worth of 911 calls related to his death. Witnesses frantically called 911 after seeing Haskins get hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway.

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency dispatcher that she was concerned for her husband's safety. In the exchange, she said that she was on the phone with her husband that morning, but could no longer reach him. She said he became stranded on the highway and needed to get gas.

sShe was on the phone with dispatchers for about 6 1/2 minutes and told them that she and Haskins were on the phone earlier that morning. Haskins told her he would call back after he got gas.

According to the report from the medical examiner, a Steelers official said Haskins went to dinner with a cousin/friend and then went to a nightclub the night before his death, ESPN reported. The report said they "drank heavily" and got into "a fight, separating."

Haskins, 24, was in Florida to train with some of his Steelers teammates. He signed with the team in January 2021.

The Steelers told KDKA-TV on Monday that they are aware of the report from the medical examiner but have no comment.

Florida Highway Patrol told KDKA-TV on Monday that it has not released a crash report, which usually takes 90 days to finish.