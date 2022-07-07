Penguins, Kris Letang agree to 6-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins have reached an agreement with star defenseman Kris Letang.

The $36.6 million contract extension runs through the 2027-28 campaign, general manager Ron Hextall announced Thursday.

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," Hextall said in a news release. "The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

The Penguins called the three-time Stanley Cup champion "the most accomplished defenseman" in team history, saying Letang "owns every single significant team record for a blueliner."

The Penguins have now locked up two of their three generational superstars.

Sidney Crosby remains under contract through the 2024-25 season, and now Letang stays through 27-28.

Reports as of yesterday say the Penguins and their final star, Evgeni Malkin, are not as close as once thought.

When asked if he was confident if they would get Malkin signed, he said, "I can't say that, we're still working."

Many reports, including from The Athletic Pittsburgh, say that the team is open to offering Malkin a similar salary of $6 million but Malkin is looking for somewhere in the realm of four years.