From 2000: The journey of Jan Morris British journalist, travel writer and historian Jan Morris died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 94. In this profile (originally broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” February 13, 2000), Morris talked with correspondent Tom Fenton at her home in Wales, about her globe-trekking career (including following Edmund Hillary up Mount Everest) and the subjects of her books (including President Abraham Lincoln), as well as her inward journey, of transitioning from a man to a woman.