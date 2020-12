From 2012: Pierre Cardin, the man who turned fashion on its head Designer Pierre Cardin, who revolutionized the fashion world with his eye-popping Space Age designs and savvy licensing, died on December 29, 2020 at age 98. In this profile which originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on April 22, 2012, correspondent David Turecamo talked with the man who traded in haute couture for prêt-à-porter.