Kirk Douglas on 60 Minutes

America's one-time leading man, Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

On the passing of his father, actor Michael Douglas wrote, "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace first interviewed Kirk Douglas for the broadcast in 1992. The duo met again in 2003, joined by son Michael and grandson Cameron. The trio acted together in the aptly named film "It Runs in the Family."

Douglas appeared in more than 80 movies. He received an honorary Oscar in 1996 for his contribution to the motion picture community.