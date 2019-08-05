El Paso mass shooting: What we know about the victims

The death toll has risen to at least 22 people and more than two dozen were injured when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The police department said on Twitter that one victim died early Monday morning at a hospital and another died just after 10 a.m.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges and is being held without bond, according to the El Paso County District Attorney's Office. A law enforcement source said investigators were putting together a timeline of Crusius' movements, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

Arturo Benavides

The goddaughter of "Nino" Arturo Benavides confirmed to CBS News that he was among those killed. The 60-year-old was reportedly at the cash register checking out when the suspect entered the Walmart and opened fire. He was a war veteran.

Arturo Benavides, 60, was killed Saturday, August 3, 2019, when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Family of Arturo Benavides

Jordan and Andre Anchondo

Jordan and Andre Anchondo were married just over a year ago.

Jordan and Andre Anchondo had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Jordan, 25, a mother of three, apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son during the shooting, The Associated Press reports. Anchado dropped her 5-year-old daughter off at cheerleading practice before heading to Walmart to pick up school supplies with her husband, Andre.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, told AP that the 2-year-old was being treated for broken bones, which were likely the result of Jordan falling on top of the child.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," Jamrowski said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Some other fatalities

Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, loved to play soccer.

Leo Campos

Angie Englisbee, 86, spoke to her son on the phone minutes before the shooting.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia (wounded)

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were wounded while fundraising for their 5-year-old son's baseball team. The couple was near the front doors of the Walmart when the suspect reportedly shot them. Jessica's mother, Norma Coca, told AP her daughter was shot three times in the leg and her son-in-law was shot twice in the leg and once in the back.

Jessica is in stable condition, while Memo is in critical condition. The couple's son and their 11-year-old daughter were with them but were not shot.

El Paso shooting being investigated as hate crime and domestic terrorism

Mexican citizens killed and injured

According to Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, seven Mexican citizens were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting.

Ebrard tweeted the names of the seven who died: Sara Esther Regalado; Adolfo Cerros Hernández Aguascalientes; Jorge Calvillo García; Elsa Mendoza de la Mora; Gloria Irma Márquez Juárez; María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe; Ivan Filiberto Manzano.

Of the injured, three have been identified by Mexican authorities: 45-year-old, Mario de Alba Montes, who was shot in the back; 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez, who sustained chest and hand injuries; 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal, who was injured in the leg. All are being treated a the UMC Hospital in El Paso.

A friend of de Alba Montes confirmed he was shot in the back but is in stable condition at a nearby intensive care center.

Also wounded

Maribel Latin, who gave CBS News an interview Sunday from her hospital bed