What we know about the Virginia Beach gunman

The gunman who opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipal building, killing 12 people and injuring four others, has been identified as a longtime public utilities engineer. Authorities identified the gunman as Dewayne Craddock, 40, who worked for the city for 15 years and was still employed when the shooting occurred.

Police recovered firearms belonging to Craddock at the scene and at his residence. The weapon used in the attack was purchased recently, locally and legally by the suspect, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

Victims were found on three floors of Building 2 and one victim was found shot in a car outside. One of the injured was a police officer who was part of the firefight that took place between authorities and Craddock.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera credits the officer's bullet-proof vest with saving his life. Carvera described the scene as "a long-term gun battle for police officers" that ultimately ended in Craddock's death.

At least 12 killed when Virginia Beach city worker opens fire on co-workers

Police said they have not yet discovered a motive for the attack. Little information is known about Craddock's background.

In 1996, Craddock enlisted in the Virginia National Guard and was assigned to an infantry brigade combat team based in Norfolk, but was not deployed overseas, a National Guard spokesperson told CBS News. He held the rank of specialist before he was discharged in 2002.

Officials will be holding a press conference to provide additional updates on the shooting at 3 p.m. Saturday.