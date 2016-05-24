School districts nationwide reassess security policies after Texas mass shooting
Public records show the federal government has paid tens of millions of dollars on school safety protocols.
19 children and two teachers are dead and several more injured after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school.
In the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers.
People in Britain, Australia and New Zealand are yet again struggling to comprehend why America's lawmakers appear unmoved by a massacre of innocents.
They had been amid a group of girls when the shooting occurred on Tuesday, but "they are all gone now," Jackie Cazares' father said.
Murphy, who represented the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School, urged colleagues to take legislative action.
President Trump said Wednesday he still plans on attending the convention.
The gunman legally purchased two AR-style rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on May 17 and on May 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
President Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde Texas "in the coming days."
"Sadly, we were prepared for and thought we would get more patients than we did," Dr. Lillian Liao told CBS News.
Frustrated onlookers say officers didn't enter the school quickly enough but authorities praised the courage of those who went inside and said they did so as soon as circumstances allowed.
It happened after Sandy Hook, Parkland, Orlando and Buffalo. Uvalde is no exception.
Democratic leaders implored Republican senators to drop their opposition to gun legislation while signaling that the Senate won't immediately hold votes.
"It's just hard to imagine, hard to fathom, how a great nation like the United States can go on like this," said French President Emmanuel Macron.
Lt. Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department Public Safety, detailed the horrific ordeal during an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil.
"Nobody expects anything bad to happen and then it happens, and everybody wants to make changes to prevent it from happening and then it dies down a little bit and then happens again," he said.
The district says grief counselors will be available starting Wednesday.
The number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has mounted.
The second grader said his teacher reacted quickly as a gunman opened fire in the classroom next door.
"We can't exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," he said. "... This is an epidemic we can control."
Nelba Marquez-Greene said she re-lived the tragic day she lost a child in the Sandy Hook shooting when she learned of Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"I am tired, I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there," the NBA coach said.
Robb Elementary School students went to school Tuesday dressed up for an end of the year celebration, but the day ended in tragedy.
"I would normally say in a moment like this — we would all say, naturally, that our hearts break. But our hearts keep getting broken," Vice President Kamala Harris said.
Social media posts show flames spewing from the funnel of the ship and black smoke billowing in the air.
The court upheld a judge's ruling that the Trumps' fear that their depositions might end up being used in a parallel criminal investigation did not shield them from subpoenas.
In a tweet directed at President Joe Biden, Fine said, "try to take our guns and you'll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place."
News alleviates investor doubts over billionaire's resolve, sending Twitter stocks up 5.5% in after-hours trading.
The secretary of state said China's vision "would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years."
Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."
The response comes as new questions arise about the police presence at Robb Elementary the day of the shooting arise.
The moves come in the midst of a surge of COVID hospitalizations among the oldest Americans.
The vote to begin debate failed by a margin of 47 to 47, falling short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome Republican opposition.
The gunman, identified as an 18-year-old man from the area, was killed by law enforcement, police said.
CBO's forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.
Guaranteed income programs are sprouting up around the U.S. One mayor calls them "a form of economic resilience."
Even though consumers and businesses kept spending, a trade imbalance pushed down the economy between January and March.
Federal officials warn against eating any of dozens of food items because of a multi-state salmonella outbreak.
The secretary of state said China's vision "would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years."
The vote to begin debate failed by a margin of 47 to 47, falling short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome Republican opposition.
Clinical health psychologist Dr. Natalie Datillo explains how patients can make connections to reduce pain and increase mobility.
The moves come in the midst of a surge of COVID hospitalizations among the oldest Americans.
Karin Price, chief of psychology at Texas Children's Hospital, joins “CBS Mornings” with guidance on processing trauma and grief after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She plans on leading a trauma response team that will offer support to the Uvalde community.
Two of Oklahoma's four abortion clinics already stopped providing abortions after the governor signed a six-week ban earlier this month.
Another massive shipment of hypoallergenic baby formula arrived in the U.S. and could be shipped as early as this weekend to retailers, hospitals and families in need. The Food and Drug Administration appointed an independent investigator to look into delays that led to the shortage of formula.
The ministry said "Ukraine is ready to strike back" — but can only do so it gets NATO-style multiple launch rocket systems.
Indonesia faces an ongoing battle against wildlife crime and several elephant poisoning cases have been reported in recent years.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service charged the Hollywood star with four counts of sexual assault against three men over incidents alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2013.
The farming village near the city of Kherson was taken back from Russia's occupying forces weeks ago. As CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab discovered, it's still being punished.
Actor Jesse Williams joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in "Take Me Out." He discusses the vulnerabilities of this new role, including performing nude.
Actor Glen Powell stars in "Top Gun: Maverick" as the young pilot, Hangman. He joins “CBS Mornings'' to discuss how the original "Top Gun" film made him want to be an actor, what it was like working with Tom Cruise and the intense pilot training he went through to prepare for the role.
Feds allege the social media service cited security reasons in asking for phone numbers and emails, but used the info for ads.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the school shooting suspect posted several messages about his plans on Facebook minutes before the attack. The company says they were private chat messages. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has the latest on that part of the investigation.
Nate Burleson sits down with kids to discuss the affects of cell phones and social media on their growth and development. They address the pressures of having a cell phone at an early age.
Microsoft, which is in the process of buying the Call of Duty publisher for nearly $69 billion, says it will not interfere.
Some sang "We will, we will stop you!" to the tune of Queen's 1977 rock anthem "We will rock you." Some glued themselves to their seats.
No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.
The Carcinus maenas — or "raving mad crab" — preys on juvenile clams, out-competes native crab species and wreaks havoc on marine ecosystems.
The ocean is more acidic than it's been in 26,000 years and hotter than ever as greenhouse gases continue to flood the atmosphere. Here's what it could mean for the climate crisis.
As scientists warn heat waves are 100 times more likely in the region, millions of workers can't afford to take a day off, even if the heat could kill them.
Authorities in Uvalde, Texas, said the gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting encountered a school district security officer outside Robb Elementary before storming the building and killing 21 people. According to local officials, no gunfire was exchanged in that initial confrontation. Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, joined CBS News to discuss the role of such officers during a crisis situation and what more can be done to protect students.
Jackie Cazares and her cousin were among the at least 19 children killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Jackie's father says his daughter "brought us together" through COVID and a recent death in the family. "Now, we're being brought together, but it's in tragedy."
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams takes a look at examples around the world where gun laws changed in response to mass shootings, and why the U.S. hasn't done the same.
SpaceX launched 59 small payloads while Boeing wrapped up its Starliner space station flight
For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.
Grounded earlier by software bugs and corroded valves, Boeing says the Starliner is finally ready for flight.
NASA is confident Boeing's Starliner astronaut ferry ship is finally ready for prime time.
NASA expects dwindling power to shut down the InSight Mars lander by the end of the year.
A beloved Georgia H.S. teacher went missing in 2005. Over 11 years later, an unexpected arrest -- but will we ever know the truth of what happened?
Glassdoor recently unveiled its list... and it's not all tech.
It's not only tech companies that continue to win over employees with flexible work environments, good pay and better benefits.
After scouring 12 hours of grainy surveillance footage, investigators say they found the way Fotis Dulos drove the 70 miles to murder his wife.
These athletes are making waves in the worlds of athletics and advocacy.
For an unprecedented number of young people in Gen Z, gender is a social construct that needs dismantling. In this CBS Reports documentary, we follow four teens with diverse gender identities to see how they are dealing with and experiencing a world that’s redefining gender.
This grandfather choked up as he described the ongoing search for his missing granddaughter following the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
CBS Reports explores gun violence victims' fight to pass gun control laws in Virginia in the wake of mass shootings and the armed resistance determined to stop them from passing.
March for Our Lives is planning a nationwide protest this June in response to the Uvalde school shooting, roughly four years after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Vanity fair contributor Dave Cullen is the author of best-sellers "Columbine" and "Parkland: Birth of a Movement." He joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green to discuss the lessons learned from those tragedies.
CBS News medical consultant Dr. David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss gun violence, mental health and your questions about COVID and monkeypox.