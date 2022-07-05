Watch Live: Authorities giving updates on deadly mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Watch Live: Authorities giving updates on deadly mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinoisget the free app
Authorities plan to give an update Tuesday on the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A gunman attacked paradegoers from a rooftop during the Chicago suburb's Independence Day festivities Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.
Police arrested a man described as a person of interest in the rampage Monday evening. Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 22, was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
Nicolas Toledo, who was in his late 70s and visiting from Mexico, was among the victims, his family said. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on "CBS Mornings" Tuesday she knew the person of interest when he was a boy.
"I was his Cub Scout pack leader," she said. "… My heart breaks for everybody in this town. I'm not sure what happened to him to compel him to commit this kind of evil in his hometown, but we have a city that is in deep mourning today, and we are going to take a long time to heal from all of this."
Rotering told CBS Chicago she expected criminal charges to be announced Tuesday.
How to watch Highland Park shooting press conference
- What: Authorities plan to give an update on the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
- Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Time: Noon ET at the earliest
- Location: Highland Park Police Department, Highland Park, Illinois
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.