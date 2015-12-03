San Bernardino mass shooting
Multiple attackers strike California social services office, leaving 14 dead and launching a violent manhunt
Latest
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty to supplying weapons
Enrique Marquez Jr., a longtime friend of Syed Rizwan Farook’s, admitted that he conspired with Farook to carry out two other attacks that never happened
San Bernardino shooter's brother found guilty in immigration case
The 31-year-old brother of Syed Rizwan Farook pleaded guilty in an immigration fraud case stemming from the probe into the San Bernardino killings
One year later, San Bernardino attack survivor breaks his silence
San Bernardino attack survivor Kevin Ortiz says speaking about massacre is still difficult but it was one more challenge he needed to face
One year after San Bernardino attack, unity prevails
Many community members feared last year's deadly San Bernardino shooting might divide them -- but it hasn’t
FBI faces new fight over San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone
iPhone belonging to Syed Rizwan Farook was unlocked by unidentified vendor amid privacy debate
San Bernardino terror report released
A new report on the December 2,2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California has been made public. It is the first official account of how the killers were identified and tracked down. Danielle Nottingham reports.
Report sheds light on chaos, bloodshed of San Bernardino terror attack
Dept of Justice and Police Foundation studied police response to deadly husband-wife shooting in 2015
Prosecutors: Alleged San Bernardino gun buyer knew aspiring jihadists
Enrique Marquez Jr. had ties to a California group who tried to fly to Afghanistan to join al Qaeda, federal prosecutors say
Feds file suit to seize San Bernardino shooter's life insurance
U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles filed the civil asset forfeiture lawsuit for the two policies worth a total of $275,000
Feds arrest brother of San Bernardino attacker
Syed Rizwan Farook's brother, Russian sister-in-law arrested with wife of terrorist's longtime friend
FBI paid more than $1M for San Bernardino iPhone "hack"
At discussion in London, FBI Director James Comey said bureau paid more money than he would make in time left as FBI director
Source: Nothing significant found on San Bernardino iPhone so far
FBI finally managed to unlock the phone after a high-stakes legal battle with Apple; but slow going thus far
How the FBI may have hacked into San Bernardino iPhone
California company demonstrates one way the FBI may have bypassed the encryption on San Bernardino shooter's iPhone
FBI pledges to help local police unlock iPhones
Earlier this week, the agency successfully hacked into the Apple phone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook
Apple left in dark on how FBI hacked San Bernardino shooter iPhone
FBI said it was able to hack iPhone used by gunman in mass shooting in California, and not even Apple knows how -- but there are a few clues
FBI may have found way to unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone
Federal prosecutors say an "outside party" has shown them a possible method for unlocking the phone -- bypassing the need for Apple's help
CBS News poll: Americans split on unlocking San Bernardino shooter's iPhone
Americans were asked about Apple, privacy, and the fight against terrorism
Feds: Locked iPhone likely holds evidence of attack
Justice Department accuses Apple of cooperating with China while fighting FBI over terrorist's iPhone
Prosecutor: iPhone could ID unknown San Bernardino attacker
District attorney says unlocking San Bernardino killer's iPhone could settle question of whether third person was involved in deadly attack
Apple: FBI seeks "dangerous power" in fight over iPhone
Company asks federal magistrate to reverse her order forcing it to create software to help Justice Dept. hack into terror suspect's locked smartphone
Apple's Tim Cook: Complying with FBI demand "bad for America"
CEO of Apple says he's prepared to take dispute with the FBI over unlocking San Bernardino killer's cellphone to the U.S. Supreme Court
Apple wants iPhone hack debate settled by Congress: AP
Company to argue in court that courts shouldn't decide its dispute over gov't desire to have it help unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone
Bill Gates sides with feds in iPhone hack battle
Says Apple should help unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, adding it wouldn't set precedent in privacy vs. national security debate
Tim Cook: Feds should withdraw demand for iPhone hack
Apple CEO denies company acting out of business interests by fighting court order to cooperate with FBI's investigation of San Bernardino shootings
FBI head defends agency's stand in battle with Apple
James Comey: We owe it to San Bernardino victims to get into shooter's iPhone to seek leads
Highlights
FBI: San Bernardino attack was inspired, not directed
San Bernardino investigation turns to missing evidence
San Bernardino gun stores see long lines after shooting
Ex-White House adviser on San Bernardino investigation
Did San Bernardino couple plot attack for years?
New details of San Bernardino shooting emerge
San Bernardino shooters
How were San Bernardino shooters radicalized?
Ex-colleague of San Bernardino suspect: "Syed was a talker"
Obama: U.S. "will overcome" the threat from terrorism
Would more people with guns make Americans safer?
American women increasingly interested in terrorism
How do we defeat ISIS at home?
Mourning for America's latest mass shooting victims