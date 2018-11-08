California bar shooting leaves 12 dead, including sheriff's sergeant
A gunman opened fire overnight in a Southern California bar and country music venue. The Ventura County sheriff said the bar was crowded with more than 100 people, many of them college students.
The gunman, identified by police as Ian David Long, 28, killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant who responded to the gunfire. Police later found the shooter dead inside the bar, possibly from a self-inflicted wound.
The rampage took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities don't yet have a motive for the shooting.
Evidence leads police to 28-year-old's house
Police recovered evidence at the scene of the shooting that has led them to a house in Newbury Park, California, which is just outside Thousand Oaks, CBS News has learned. A 28-year-old man lives at the house, and police are trying to determine if that man was the shooter.
Police found the shooter dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill.
Trump: Responding officers showed "great bravery"
President Trump said police responding to the shooting showed "great bravery." Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus died going into the Borderline Bar & Grill, Sheriff Geoff Dean said on "CBS This Morning."
Mr. Trump said on Twitter that he had been "fully briefed" on the shooting. "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims," he said.
Sheriff's sergeant died trying to save others
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday that one of his sergeants died trying to help others. Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus went into the Borderline Bar & Grill with a California Highway Patrol officer.
"There's no doubt that him going in, the highway patrol officer going in, helped neutralize whatever threat was going on," Dean said. The sheriff said Helus was a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
"He was my gym buddy," Dean said. "We worked out together. He was a father, a husband, and he died tonight going in to try to save others and made the ultimate sacrifice."
"I just hopped out the window ... and then I just ran"
Before Wednesday night's shooting, the Borderline Bar & Grill was filled with students celebrating "college night," CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports. They were dancing and having a good time when witnesses said the gunman stormed inside and opened fire.
Witnesses said the gunman shot the bouncer at the front door and then fired multiple rounds inside the bar, reloading and setting off smoke bombs. Ben Campbell said he was dancing when he heard the gunshots and immediately hit the ground.
"The windows broke, and I just hopped out the window," Campbell said. "I was one of the last people out. I didn't see anybody. I didn't see any guns, and then I just ran."