10 killed in "racially motivated" mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, FBI says

Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said Saturday. Police said the shooter, who is now in custody, will be charged with murder in what officials are calling a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism.

"This was pure evil," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. "This was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference that at approximately 2:30 p.m., an 18-year-old White man who is not from the area exited his vehicle at a Tops Friendly Market. The man, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was "very heavily armed" and had a tactical helmet and gear, Gramaglia said. Police said he also had a camera and was live-streaming the shooting.

The suspect shot four people in the parking lot, killing three, before entering the store, he said. Once he walked inside, he encountered a "beloved" retired Buffalo police officer working in the store as a security guard. The guard fired multiple shots that hit the suspect, but they did not impact him due to his tactical gear, Gramaglia said. The suspect then killed the guard, who has not been named.

The suspect eventually returned to the front of the store and encountered police, Gramaglia said. He put a gun to his neck when he saw police, but officers talked him into putting it down and surrendering, Gramaglia said. He was then taken into custody.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting that killed multiple people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Police said the alleged shooter was in custody. Joshua Bessex / AP

Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo Field Office, said the case is being considered a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Officials did not go into details about why they made that determination, but said evidence indicates some "racial animosity."

"We will not stop until every lead is investigated, until every piece of evidence is analyzed, and until we understand how and why this horrible tragedy and crime occurred," Belongia said.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the suspect allegedly yelled racial slurs during the shooting. A source also said the gunman had a racial slur written on his weapon.

Officials said at the press conference that 11 of the 13 victims were African American. Four, including one of the dead, were store employees.

Authorities did not provide much information about the suspect. Though he lived "hours away" from the site of the shooting, he was a resident of New York, police said.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he has called a judge and will have the suspect arraigned within an hour on a charge of murder in the first degree, which carries a sentence of life without parole. Flynn said the charges could include the deaths of multiple people, and could also include the allegation of a racial motivation.

"I want to make sure that I have the best charge right now to hold him in custody and to get this matter moving forward before I add any other charges on," Flynn said. "But I can, and if those charges are applicable, which I think they may be, they will be added on."

Flynn said the suspect, who allegedly used an assault weapon in the shooting, was not known to law enforcement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, said the state had offered assistance to local officials and asked people to stay away from the area.

Tops Friendly Markets said in a statement that it is "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers," the supermarket said. "We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

The Buffalo incident is the latest high-profile mass shooting motivated by what authorities say is racial hatred. In 2020, the FBI elevated its assessment of the threat posed by racially-motivated violent extremists in the U.S. to a "national threat priority," on par with the threat level posed to the country by foreign terrorist organizations. FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress in November 2019 that a majority of such attacks are "fueled by some type of white supremacy."

Pat Milton contributed reporting.