Northeast Philadelphia medical jet crash 1 year later: A timeline of events

On Jan. 31, 2025, a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing all six passengers onboard. Two people on the ground died as a result of the crash, and two dozen were injured in the fiery, chaotic aftermath.

The crash decimated homes and vehicles, forcing families from their homes and businesses to shut their doors. Neighbors who lived near the crash site called the violent aftermath "traumatizing."

In the weeks and months after the deadly crash, residents, city leaders and local organizations stepped up to support the families of those killed and injured and the community. One year later, here's a look back at the events following the deadliest aviation event in the city's history, and how Northeast Philadelphia is moving forward.

Friday, January 31

12 p.m.: Learjet 55 departs from Florida

2:15 p.m.: Jet arrives in Northeast Philadelphia

6:06 p.m.: Plane departs the runway at Northeast Philadelphia Airport for Springfield, Missouri

6:07 p.m.: Learjet 55 crashes near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, killing all six passengers, all of whom were Mexican citizens

6:12 p.m.: First emergency calls go out. Power is knocked out to more than 200 people and multiple rowhomes catch fire.

Plane crash caught on Ring doorbell camera in Northeast Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Saturday, February 1

Morning

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirms that one person on the ground at the time of the crash was killed in addition to the medical jet passengers.

Parker says the jet was operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, a Mexico-based company with divisions in Florida that specializes in flights to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean.

The plane was transporting a pediatric patient from Mexico who was being treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. The other passengers on the plane included the young girl's mother, two medical crew members and two pilots.

The crash scene and debris field span four to six city blocks. The FAA, NTSB, Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies are investigating.

Evening

The NTSB says the Learjet 55 climbed about 1,500 feet into the air after takeoff before taking a slight right turn, then a slight left turn, before beginning a steep descent before it eventually crashed.

Sunday, February 2

The victims of the plane crash are identified:

Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales

Copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez

Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla

Valentina Guzman Murillo

Lizeth Murillo Ozuna

Tuesday, February 4

Nine-year-old Ramesses Vazquez-Viana is identified as one of the people severely injured following the crash. A photo of Ramesses running across the street while engulfed in flames goes viral.

Family says Ramesses, who was riding in a car with his dad when it caught fire, was burned across 90% of his body.

Wednesday, February 5

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office releases the identity of the man killed while inside his car following the crash. Officials said 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt, of Philadelphia, was driving with his 9-year-old son Ramesses and girlfriend, Dominique Goods-Burke, when his car caught fire.

Ramesses was burned over most of his body. Goods-Burke was also severely hurt.

The Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia reopens after shutting down for four days.

Thursday, February 6

City and state officials open a resource center at Friends Hospital, where businesses affected by the crash can learn about replacing their documents, get help with insurance and begin rebuilding.

The City of Philadelphia offers emergency relief grants of up to $20,000 for businesses impacted by the crash.

Sunday, February 9

Andre Howard, a then-10-year-old who was one of the two dozen people hurt in Northeast Philadelphia, celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs while recovering in the hospital.

Howard was hurt while trying to shield his sister from flying debris.

Wednesday, February 12

Fresh off the Super Bowl win, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown visits Howard in the hospital with the Lombardi Trophy.

Thursday, March 6

The NTSB releases its preliminary report into the Jan. 31, 2025, medevac jet crash.

According to the report:

No distress call was sent before the crash

The jet hit a commercial sign before crashing on the sidewalk

The airplane's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was not recording during the accident, and investigators determined the CVR likely hadn't recorded audio for several years

Friday, April 4

Remains of the six Mexican citizens killed onboard the medical jet when it crashed are returned to Mexico.

Tuesday, May 6

Dominique Goods-Burke, who was riding with her boyfriend and his 9-year-old son when the jet crashed and set their car on fire, died from her injuries at the age of 34.

Monday, May 19

Family of Ramesses Vazquez Viana tells CBS News Philadelphia that he's being treated at Children's Hospital in Boston, where he underwent multiple surgeries and partial amputations on both hands. Doctors call his survival a miracle.

Tuesday, May 20

Ramesses' fellow classmates and teachers at Mastery Charter Smedley Elementary in Frankford send him handmade cards and Philadelphia treats to his hospital. The school holds a fundraiser to support Ramesses and his family by selling bracelets and having students and staff wear yellow, his favorite color.

Friday, August 29

Caseem Wongus is honored during the Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park for his bravery the night of the crash. Wongus, who witnessed the crash, helped carry Ramesses from the scene to safety.

Friday, October 24

PAINT Philadelphia, a veteran-owned residential painting contracting business, gifts Amira Brown a freshly painted home through their PAINT It Forward program.

Brown's son, Steven Dreuitt, was killed the night of the plane crash.

Monday, November 17

The families of two Mexican nationals who died in the crash file a wrongful death lawsuit against the jet company, Med Jets. The lawsuit accuses the company of negligence and says the owner failed to ensure the plane was safe to fly.

Thursday, November 20

Ramesses, now 10 years old, moves to Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital after making incredible strides in his recovery. Family says Ramesses underwent 42 surgeries after the crash, but can now wiggle his toes and fingers and was able to talk to his mom for the first time in six months.

Monday, December 15

Ramesses returns home after nearly a year in the hospital, just in time for Christmas with his family.

His school holds a celebration for Ramesses, and his mother Jamie Vazquez-Viana is gifted a car by David Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Glen Mills.