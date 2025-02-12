Eagles' A.J. Brown visits Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victim days after Super Bowl win

A.J. Brown is a man of his word. Days after winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles All-Pro wide receiver visited Andre Howard, the 10-year-old who was seriously injured protecting his sister during the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash.

Howard's mom, Lala Sayon Hamiel, posted photos of Brown and her son on Facebook, including one in which they are holding the Lombardi Trophy. Brown even called Eagles running back Saquon Barkley while visiting Howard.

"Thank you for being a man of your word," Sayon Hamiel wrote in part. "By great surprise on this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise. For Someone "(ANDRE)" my son who usually talk so much, you had him smiling from ear to ear and Mute. I felt his heart pounding through his chest."

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and 10-year-old Andre Howard. Howard was injured in the deadly Northeast Philly plane crash. Lala Sayon Hamiel

Brown and the Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Brown hauled in three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the win as the Birds got revenge on the Chiefs for their loss in Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

Before the Super Bowl, Brown posted on X that he planned to visit Howard win or lose because he was a "hero" for his actions during the plane crash that killed seven people and injured 24 others.

Howard covered up his sister after the plane crash but he was injured by falling debris.

A.J. Brown and 10-year-old Andre Howard's family. Lala Sayon Hamiel

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Eagles will have a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Friday, but Brown is already looking forward to next season to defend their title.

"I've never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all," Brown wrote on Instagram in part on Wednesday. "It wasn't. My thrill for this game comes when I dominate. It's the Hunt that does it for me."