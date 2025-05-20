9-year-old's teachers, classmates raise money to help after he was burned in Philadelphia plane crash

After a devastating medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia left 9-year-old Ramesses Vazquez Viana burned on 90% of his body, his school is stepping up to support him—and his recovery.

Ramesses, a third grader at Mastery Charter Smedley Elementary in Frankford, was transferred to Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston. The Jan. 31 crash ignited a car he was riding in with his mother, Jamie.

Jamie has urged everyone rooting for Ramesses to make a full recovery to "keep praying" and is grateful for the outpouring of support that has come from across Philadelphia and beyond.

It has been months since Ramesses last attended Mastery — an absence the school community is feeling.

"He's a bubbly kid who gave high-fives or dap," said teacher Nicole McCreight. "It's hard not having him here."

Ramesses' classmates sent handmade origami, cards, and Philly favorites like soft pretzels to brighten his hospital room. His favorite color is yellow, and this Friday, the whole school will wear it in his honor. Students are donating $1 to participate; staff, $5.

Teachers are also paying to dress down this week, with proceeds going to Ramesses' family.

"His desk is still ready," Assistant Principal Danielle Nicoletti said. "We can't wait for him to come back."

The school is also selling "Rise Up with Ramesses" bracelets for $5 and asking for recorded read-alongs — his favorites are The Bad Seed and Pete the Cat.

His mom calls him a phoenix, rising from the ashes. And back in Philly, his school is making sure he knows he's not fighting alone.

Links to donate are available on the school's website.