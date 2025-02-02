Watch CBS News
Local News

Victims of Philadelphia plane crash identified by medical jet company

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Federal investigators ask neighbors to steer clear of Northeast Philadelphia plane crash site
Federal investigators ask neighbors to steer clear of Northeast Philadelphia plane crash site 04:19

The six passengers traveling on a medical jet before it crashed in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night have been identified by the Mexico-based company that was operating the small plane.

All those onboard the Learjet 55 aircraft, including a pediatric patient who recently finished treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital, were killed in the crash.

A spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said the following individuals, all of whom were Mexican citizens, were flying on the plane before it went down near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31:

  • Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales
  • Copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez
  • Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo
  • Rodrigo Lopez Padilla
  • Valentina Guzman Murillo
  • Lizeth Murillo Ozuna

Jet Air Ambulance said Valentina Guzman Murillo was the young patient receiving treatment in Philadelphia, and was accompanied by her mother Lizeth.

"It's extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today," Mel Bower, a spokesperson for the hospital, said Friday night.

In addition to the six victims that were killed on the plane, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Saturday that a seventh person who was on the ground at the time of the crash also died, though that individual as not yet been identified. Local hospitals said they also treated more than 20 people for injuries after the crash.

Parker and other city officials are scheduled to provide an update on the crash response and investigation at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. You can watch the press conference live in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.