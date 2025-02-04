Roosevelt Mall to reopen Wednesday nearly 1 week after deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

Roosevelt Mall will reopen on Wednesday, nearly a week after a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia that killed seven people and injured at least 24 others. Two of the people injured remain in critical condition.

The crash happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue just outside the mall. It impacted hundreds of businesses and homes, but more stores are expected to reopen on Wednesday along with the mall.

City leaders say they are working around the clock to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible.

"I won't say normalcy because that is going to take much longer, but certainly allowing regular activities to take place throughout that area," Adam Thiel, the managing director of Philadelphia, said.

The Office of Emergency Management said damage assessment teams walked every block in the vicinity of the crash site and looked at over 300 businesses and residences for evidence or damage.

Now, crews from a number of city agencies are working to clean the streets.

Thiel said they are working to get everyone back into their homes and reopen businesses as early as Wednesday.

"We don't necessarily anticipate that with first light we will have all the businesses open. Hopefully, that will happen sometime tomorrow, although that is still going to be a dynamic process," Thiel said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new images Tuesday of the jet's cockpit voice recorder. It was found eight feet deep at the site of impact.

City leaders said the NTSB has now finished its investigation at the scene and the forensic investigation led by the Philadelphia Police Department and Medical Examiner's Office is also being moved off-site.

But those who live near the crash site are still trying to process what happened days after.

"Five minutes before the crash, I was right at that stop where the plane crashed," a man said. "I am still frightened, but I guess I am lucky."

Another family said they lost everything and they'll be staying with relatives for the time being.

"In the house, the only thing left in good condition is the television and sofa," a man said. "Everything else is destroyed."

The family said they were lucky no one was hurt being so close to the blast.

"I thought a car had crashed there," a woman said. "I went running down, all the lights were off when I opened the door to see, everyone outside was yelling and asking for help. I saw all the debris and body parts from the plane explosion."