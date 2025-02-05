Philadelphia plane crash victim found dead inside a car has been identified, police say

In the aftermath of the jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia that happened almost a week ago, a person found dead in a car has been identified, Philadelphia police said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

The person has been identified as Steven Dreuitt, 37, of Philadelphia, by the Medical Examiner's Office for the City of Philadelphia.

Police said at the time of the crash, many cars were driving in the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall. First responders at the scene found Dreuitt inside one of the cars that were heavily damaged after the medical plane crashed.

The mall has since reopened nearly one week after the crash. Road closures have been in effect around the area.

The crash killed a total of seven people and injured at least 24. The other victims who died and were all on the plane, have also been identified:

Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales

Copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez

Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla

Valentina Guzman Murillo

Lizeth Murillo Ozuna

The six passengers on the Learjet 55 aircraft were going to Springfield, Missouri, from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it crashed near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. The pediatric patient, Valentina Guzman Murillo, received treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital and was headed back home to Mexico.

All the passengers on the jet were Mexican citizens.

Police said the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

The city has plans to host a town hall meeting for residents impacted by the tragic accident on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Solis-Cohen Elementary School at 7001 Horrocks Street.