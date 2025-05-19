"Continue praying": Mother of boy seriously burned in Philadelphia plane crash aftermath gives glimpse into recovery

Mother of boy injured in Northeast Philly plane crash fire gives glimpse into his road to recovery

A deadly plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia has left a 9-year-old boy fighting for his life and his mother doing everything she can to stay by his side.

Ramesses Vazquez Viana is being treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston, where he's recovering from burns that cover 90% of his body. His mother, Jamie Vazquez Viana, said the small signs of progress – like him being able to say her name – are what keep her going.

"He can hear me. He can see me," she said. "He can tell you if he's in pain."

On Jan. 31, a medical transport plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and destroying nearby homes and cars. Ramesses was in a car that caught fire — his father and his father's girlfriend did not survive.

After being engulfed in flames, the 9-year-old somehow walked into St. Christopher's Hospital with only his feet unburned. Doctors say his survival, with no internal injuries, is nothing short of a miracle.

The next day, he was airlifted to Boston. Since then, he's undergone multiple surgeries, including partial amputations to both hands, leaving only his thumbs. He'll likely need skin grafts for years as he grows. Daily dressing changes take hours.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vazquez Viana is living between two worlds — caring for Ramesses in Boston while missing her other children and husband in Philadelphia.

"I think about Christmas, you know," she said while tearing up. "It's hard to be here and there."

Still, she remains by his side, grateful for the outpouring of support from Philadelphia and beyond.

"I'm going to stay here until it's time to go," Jamie Vazquez Viana said, "Philadelphia and everybody else have come together for him. Continue praying, he still needs it."

There is no timeline yet for when Ramesses will return home.