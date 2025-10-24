Mom tearfully thankful for special gift after losing son in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

A mother whose son was killed during the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash was gifted a freshly painted home nearly a year after the tragedy.

PAINT Philadelphia, a local veteran-owned residential painting contracting business, selected Amira Brown for the home paint project through its PAINT It Forward initiative.

Brown was overwhelmed with emotion when she saw the completed project for the first time.

"It's beautiful," she said. "I love it. It's the best. I truly appreciate it."

Brown's son, Steven Dreuitt, was driving with his girlfriend, Dominique Goods-Burke, and his son, Ramesses Dreuitt Vazquez, when the plane came crashing down.

Dreuitt was killed, and Good-Burke died months later from her injuries. Ramesses was also injured and is still recovering in the hospital from severe burns.

PAINT Philadelphia Founder, Andrew Tomasetti, said it's fulfilling to be able to see Brown smile after what she's been through.

"Seeing her reaction and how that made her feel, it also brings me joy to see just a little smile. It's beyond words how we are all feeling right now," he said.

Brown couldn't thank Tomasetti and his team enough for what they did. She says it meant the world to her.

"To have meeting these wonderful people...have brought some sense to my life. Because it's not easy," she said.