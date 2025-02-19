Weeks after deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash, residents attend town hall for support

Homes along Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia are still boarded up following last month's deadly plane crash.

Construction is underway and rebuilding the neighborhood is far from over.

Delores Brooks, who lives on Rupert Street near the crash site, said she's hanging in there and remains hopeful.

"I have been having nightmares sometimes," she said. "I have been going to therapy for it and I have a great psychologist. I am moving forward and getting it help that I need."

Brooks, along with dozens of other residents, attended a town hall on Wednesday night at Northeast High School about the plane crash that killed seven and left 24 others injured. The town hall was filled with tables of different resources for residents impacted by the crash.

"You have folks providing food security, issues of housing. Let's say you are trying to expedite an insurance claim," state Rep. Jared Solomon said. "Just minor things like people losing their driver's license or their registration, we can do that right here."

For Brooks, she said she is so grateful for the support she has been receiving and made a stop at every table.

"I love Red Cross. Red Cross is the bomb. They have done so much to support me in this whole situation," Brooks said.

"I think presence is key. We want to make sure we are there for people now and into the future because it's going to take a long time to come back from this," Solomon said.