Lawsuit alleges negligence led to deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

The families of two Mexican nationals who died in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash in January have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the jet company Monday.

The lawsuit filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas was brought by the estates of Raul Meza Arredondo and Lizeth Murillo Osuna — two of the six Mexican citizens killed in the crash. A total of eight people died, and more than 20 people were injured after the plane, a Learjet 55, crashed at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue in a densely populated Northeast Philly neighborhood.

The lawsuit accuses the jet company, Med Jets, of negligence and says the owner failed to make sure the plane was safe to fly.

"Today's filing is an important step on behalf of the victims of this tragedy to hold those responsible for this deadly crash fully accountable," said Jeffrey P. Goodman, an attorney with Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, who represents the two families. "Unfortunately, given the lack of functioning onboard recording systems, much remains to be determined as to the cause of this crash. This litigation will help get the victims the answers as to why their loved ones senselessly died and why an entire community was placed in harm's way."

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report in March showed that the Learjet 55 took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. on Jan. 31. It was bound for Tijuana, Mexico, with a stop in Missouri, but was in the air for less than one minute and crashed.

Osuna traveled to Philadelphia so her daughter, Valentina Guzman Murillo, could receive life-saving treatment at Shriner's Hospital in North Philly. Arredondo was a pediatrician onboard Learjet 55 providing care to Guzman Murillo when it crashed.

The NTSB said that the plane's cockpit voice recorder didn't record the flight — and likely hadn't recorded audio for several years.

"The disaster and resulting catastrophic injuries and deaths by the plaintiffs' decedents and their respective estates and wrongful death beneficiaries were the direct and proximate result of the carelessness, negligence and recklessness of defendant, Med Jets," part of the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also mentioned a previous deadly crash involving a Med Jets plane that happened in 2023 in Morales, Mexico.

The crash damaged homes in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, as the impact of it caused to debris to spread.

The NTSB's preliminary report didn't provide a cause for the crash. The federal agency is expected to release its final report on the crash within one to two years.

Med Jets could not immediately be reached for comment.