Family of 9-year-old severely burned in Philadelphia plane crash says they're leaning on prayer

The family of a young boy is holding on to hope after the 9-year-old was burned across 90% of his body in the wake of the fatal medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Virgen Viera says her grandson Ramesses' body was engulfed in flames after his father's car caught on fire near the crash site along Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue Friday night.

"He's a happy kid, really happy," Viera said of her grandson.

Virgen Viera shares a photo of her grandson Ramesses. CBS Philadelphia

When news broke of the deadly and destructive accident, Viera, like many, was glued to her phone and inundated with social media posts about the crash and fires that followed.

"A couple minutes later I see the internet video of somebody coming out from the fire," Viera said.

Viera said she watched a video of her grandson running through the street while engulfed in flames.

"In an instant when I see him, I say, 'That's him,'" Viera said.

Then she got a phone call she will never forget.

"One hour later my daughter called and she is at the hospital with the kid. I say, 'what happened?' and she told me the baby is burning from the accident," Viera said.

Viera shared a photo with CBS News Philadelphia of her grandson lying in a hospital bed, covered in bandages from head to toe.

Photo of 9-year-old Ramesses recovering in the hospital after being burned in the Philadelphia plane crash Virgen Viera

"I ask for prayers, He is strong and my faith in God is big," Ramesses' mother posted on social media.

According to Viera, Ramesses' father was killed in the fire, but said the family is unable to grieve while they're focused on Ramesses' recovery at a burn center in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I trust in God. Trust in God," Viera said.

All six people on the Learjet 55 aircraft that crashed on Jan. 31 were killed, including a pediatric patient who just finished treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed that a seventh person who was in a car at the time of the crash also died. That victim's identity has not yet been released.