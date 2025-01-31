Watch live: Plane crash in Philadelphia, 6 people on board; multiple houses on fire, massive emergency response

A small medical jet carrying six people crashed in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood Friday evening, officials said, causing an explosion and setting several homes ablaze. It's unclear if anyone aboard survived. Several people on the ground were injured, Philadelphia police said.

The plane, a Learjet 55, had just departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport bound for Springfield, Missouri, when it went down, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

CBS Philadelphia

The plane crashed into a neighborhood near the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip at approximately 6:07 p.m. The first emergency calls went out about five minutes later, at 6:12 p.m. The crash occurred in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia police confirmed.

Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there were six people aboard the plane. According to a statement from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the six included four crew members, a pediatric patient, and the patient's escort.

The pediatric patient was a girl from Mexico, who had received treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, according to Mel Bower, a spokesperson for the hospital. Her treatment had ended and she was on her way home when the plane crashed.

CBS Philadelphia

"It's extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today," Bower said.

He said the hospital community at Shriners was impacted very deeply by this and that their patients are their family. Bower said the care the hospital provides is not just in the clinical sphere but goes beyond to a personal level.

When asked if she enjoyed the end-of-treatment celebration earlier Friday, Bower said, "I'm certain that she did. Our staff – they work so hard at bringing joy and laughter and excitement into all parts of the clinical aspect. Our patients don't look at it as going to the hospital. They go to a place where they have fun and have enjoyment."

Bower said the two doctors on the plane were not affiliated with Shriners, but rather the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

Shriners Hospital has provided unique medical care and hope to children for over 100 years, according to its website.

A translated statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that the six people of Mexican nationality were traveling on the plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

In a previous statement, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said it could not "confirm any survivors," adding that no names of those aboard would be released until family members are notified.

Police said multiple people on the ground were hurt. According to a Temple University Hospital spokesperson, six people were taken to Temple's Jeanes Campus. Three were treated and released and three remained hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," President Trump said in a social media post. "More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Philadelphia City Councilmember Mike Driscoll described the plane crash as an "active emergency response situation" with "reported mass casualties."

State Rep. Jared Solomon who represents Northeast Philadelphia said he saw hundreds of first responders working to help out the community in the face of danger.

"In a time of profound tragedy, I was inspired to witness hundreds of our first responders sprinting towards danger to ensure the safety of our neighborhood. Northeast Philadelphia stands united in prayer for the families of the victims, and in gratitude for the brave firefighters and police officers who keep us safe."

Philadelphia mayor says number of fatalities unknown

In a news conference Friday night, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she had "no reports on the number of fatalities."

"So right now, we're just asking for prayers for any and everyone who may have been affected," Parker added.

Parker said several homes and vehicles were impacted. Residents were cautioned to stay out of the area.

"We're urging you to please stay away from the scene. If you see debris, call 911. Don't touch anything. This is still an active scene under investigation," Parker said.

Parker said federal and state agencies were either en route to Philadelphia or already on the ground.

Multiple rowhomes on fire, plane parts hit cars



Multiple homes caught fire in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard following the crash, fire officials said. The area of the crash is a densely populated residential neighborhood packed with rows of rowhomes.

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia's Chief Investigative Reporter Joe Holden that parts of the plane hit cars in the area. Some businesses near the Roosevelt Mall were also on fire, sources said.

Citizen App

Ring camera video from one home in the area captured the moment the jet crashed.

CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management shared a photo of the scene in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials said roads are closed in the area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area as several authorities respond.

Philadelphia OEM said drivers should expect the extended closure of Cottman Avenue between Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue and the outer southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard as they continue to respond to the scene.

Neighbors felt their homes shake

Neighbors in the area reported that their homes shook when the plane went down.

"I saw blinking lights coming from the sky. And I just saw them going down," said a 10-year-old boy on his way home from hockey practice. "It was really scary."

Jimmy Weis was driving in the area when the plane went down.

"I just was driving and I saw a lot of police activity and then people texting me. I was close here and that there was a plane crash," Weis said. "And my daughter who GPS'd me, freaked, called me and was making sure that I was OK."

CBS Philadelphia

A man who lives nearby said he was inside his house talking to his brother when the plane crashed.

"I don't want to say it was like an earthquake, but it was like someone knocking on the door really hard," he said.

He said that was the moment when he and his brother ran out of their house to see what he described as chaotic as neighbors ran towards the crash.

Red Cross Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia have opened a shelter for anyone needing housing or support at Samuel Fels High School located at 5500 Langdon St.

"The mayor preaches about 'one Philly,'" Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a second news briefing alongside Parker later Friday. "She talks about a unified approach to governing every day. What you're seeing here is a unified response to an awful aviation disaster. For as awful as that aviation disaster was, tonight we also saw the best of Philly. We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another."

"We know that there will be loss in this region and we want to offer our thoughts and our serious prayers for those who are grieving at this moment," Shapiro said.