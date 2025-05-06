Philadelphia woman Dominique Goods-Burke dies months after Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

The Jan. 31 plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia has claimed an eighth life months later.

Dominique Goods-Burke, 34, has died due to burns and other injuries as a result of the plane crash outside of the Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue that hurt more than 20 other people and damaged several homes and businesses, the city's Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to the Associated Press.

"Dominique was a fighter until the end of her three-month battle with her injuries and related health concerns," Goods-Burke's employer, High Point Cafe, posted on Facebook. "We will miss her kind smile, beautiful spirit, and heart full of love. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they navigate these next steps. Thank you for your donations and for showing the love of our High Point Cafe community."

The plane crash in Northeast Philly killed all six people aboard the Learjet 55, and another person inside a car on the ground, along with Goods-Burke.

Four crew members from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance were killed along with an 11-year-old pediatric patient Valentina Guzman Murillo, who had just wrapped up weeks of treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital Philadelphia, and her mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. The flight was bound for Springfield-Branson Airport in Missouri.

The crewmembers were pilot Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

The man killed on the ground was identified as 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt. His son, 9-year-old Ramesses, was sent to a Massachusetts hospital with burns on 90% of his body. The car they were in was severely damaged in the crash.

A man who was eating at the Raising Cane's close to the crash scene, Caseem Wongus, sprang into action when he saw Ramesses emerge from the flames, wrapping the boy in his jacket and getting him over to first responders.

The cause of the Northeast Philly crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report in March said that the cockpit voice recorder was not recording and likely hadn't recorded audio for several years.

The recorder had "significant impact-related damage," according to the report.

Investigators said there were no distress calls received from the flight crew.

The entire flight was less than one minute as the plane made a steep descent and crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in a very densely populated area of the city.

The NTSB is expected to release a final report on the crash in 12 to 24 months.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report