Northeast Philadelphia businesses on Cottman Avenue making repairs after deadly medical jet crash

All 48 businesses at the Roosevelt Mall were back open Thursday. The final two stores at the mall — Dunkin' and Raising Cane's —received clearance to welcome back customers for the first time since Friday's deadly medical jet crash.

While many businesses have reopened, some are still closed for repairs as they deal with the aftermath.

Greg Ott, the owner of Ott Insurance Group, owns two buildings near the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Leonard Street. It's a short distance from where the medical jet crashed into the ground, killing seven people and injuring 24 others.

With a collapsed roof and blown-out windows, Ott said it could take two months to repair the damage.

RELATED: Philadelphia plane crash investigation could take longer as NTSB consults Mexican authorities

Ott's 10 employees will now have to work from a temporary office.

"Financially it's going to impact me, yes," Ott said. "The good thing is I'm paying everybody as they're sitting at home presently and I'm going to continue to do that so it doesn't impact them financially."

Ott said he hopes the city can waive some of its permit requirements to speed the recovery process.

Another business still closed is Frank Van's Auto Tag. The owner, Josh Stein, said his shop is just 50 feet from the crater left in the ground after the crash.

"We were like, kind of epicenter of the investigation," Stein said.

As the investigation continues into what led to the tragedy, he said he's grateful for Mayor Cherelle Parker's support. On Thursday, city and state officials opened a resource center at Friends Hospital where businesses affected could learn about replacing their documents and ask questions about insurance.

RELATED: Philadelphia school launches fundraiser for 10-year-old hero injured in plane crash

"I think right now, we're in shock and we don't feel so good, but like everything else in Philly, pretty tough," Stein said.

Many businesses in the area have reopened, like 2nd Street USA, a consignment shop at the Roosevelt Mall. Surveillance video from the store shows an orange flash of light when the jet crashed and customers running for cover.

2nd Street USA store manager Tyree Jones said some shoppers were hesitant to return on reopening day Wednesday.

"It was slow," Jones said. "It's not as many people came out, but you know, it's going to take some time. We're prepared."

The City of Philadelphia is offering emergency relief grants of up to $20,000 for businesses facing hardship.