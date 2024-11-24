Brandon Graham moves to 3rd on Philadelphia Eagles' all-time sack list, passes Clyde Simmons

Brandon Graham moved into third place on the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time sack list after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Graham sacked Stafford late in the second quarter to force the Rams to punt the ball. Graham now has 3.5 sacks on the season and 76.5 all-time with the Eagles. He passed former Eagles defensive lineman Clyde Simmons, who had 76 sacks in eight years in Philadelphia.

Graham now only trails Trent Cole (85.5) and Reggie White (124) on the Eagles' all-time sacks list.

Graham, who strip-sacked Tom Brady to help Philly win its first Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, is in his 15th year with the Eagles after he was selected 13th overall in the 2010 NFL draft.

Earlier in the year, Graham called the 2024 season his "farewell tour" and his final year in Philadelphia before he retires, but he's still producing at 36 years old.

In October, Graham made history and became the first Eagles player to play in 200 regular season games.