Legendary safety Brian Dawkins watches Philadelphia Eagles game with fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It doesn't matter if the Eagles are at home or away, fans will come down to Lincoln Financial Field no matter what to cheer on the Birds and even more so when former players stop by.

"Another victory in. I'm just excited. Let's see what they can keep doing," Ashley Morgan said.

"We're doing well. I'm positive about this season," Troy Johnson said.

Fans were decked out in their green and filling up on game-day treats when all of a sudden Brian Dawkins walked into the watch party.

All eyes turned from the TV screens to the safety as he took the stage for a Q&A.

"It's always a pleasure to come back and be around these fans," Dawkins said.

"He's been an inspiration to me for a long time. It's been a pleasure to meet him," Johnson said.

And CBS Philadelphia wanted to hear from Dawkins on his thoughts on the tush push and more.

"As an Eagles fan, I love it. I love the fact that the NFL looked at it and thought it was something to continue on," Dawkins said. "And no other teams are doing it and they can't do it."

But as a defensive player, Dawkins said he isn't the biggest fan of the play or the name.

"The tush push, I'm not a fan of that, but the brotherly shove? Absolutely," he said.

One of the youngest of fans cheered her team on as if she was the only one in the room.

Amya Coleman said watching the Birds win with her mom by her side is getting her excited for the biggest game of them all.

"To go to the Super Bowl since the last one was rigged," she said.