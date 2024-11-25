Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham on season-ending injury: "I'm hurt about it."

Several Eagles celebrity bartend at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly to raise money for vets

Brandon Graham was all smiles as he arrived at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia on Monday night to host his radio show, but the 36-year-old admitted he was hurt after suffering an injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams that will likely end his season.

"I'm going to be real with it, I'm hurt about it, but I'm trusting God got a plan for me," Graham said.

Graham exited the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 37-20 win over the Rams with an injury and told reporters after the game he tore his triceps and would miss the rest of the year. He said he plans to get surgery later this week or after Philadelphia's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle and in his 15th year in Philly, was playing one of his best games of the season before his injury. He was a part of an Eagles defense that terrorized Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford all night at SoFi Stadium.

Graham had two tackles-for-loss, a sack and three quarterback hits in the victory. With his sack, he moved into third place on Philadelphia's all-time sack list and passed former defensive lineman Clyde Simmons. He now only trails Trent Cole and Reggie White.

Now that he's sidelined, Graham is ready to give his teammates all the support they need as they prepare for a postseason run.

"I talk to guys all the time that get hurt, so now I gotta listen to my own advice, so I'm just leaning on my family, leaning on my guys in the building and we still gotta go get this thing," Graham said. "And if anything, it would've motivated me seeing one of my brothers going down, so I'm hoping to do the same thing for them."

It wouldn't be the first time the Eagles lost a key player due to an injury in Los Angeles against the Rams and went on a run to the Super Bowl.

In the 2017 season, former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL late in the season against the Rams. The team then rallied around backup quarterback Nick Foles and the rest is history.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Graham made the most important play during that run – the strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII in the fourth quarter that will live in Eagles lore for the rest of eternity.

"I'm going to be me at the end of the day," Graham said. "Stuff is going to happen in life and it's how you react to it and how you go about it and I just want to be there for my guys. The mission, like I said, is still the mission."

Earlier this year, Graham said the 2024 season would be his "farewell tour" and his final year with the Birds.

Graham told reporters on Sunday night that if that's the way his career ends that he gave it his all.

But he also didn't rule out a return for the 2025 season. He said he would have to go through rehab and talk to his family before making any definitive decision.

"I am thankful to still be playing the way I'm playing," Graham said. "But right now, I just want to be there for my guys because them guys is what's important and what's going to get us to the promised land."