Eagles name Brandon Graham as 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee

Philadelphia Eagles name Brandon Graham as Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee

Brandon Graham's playing career may be over after the edge rusher suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12, but the veteran is up for one more accolade. Graham was named the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee.

For Graham, it's the second time he's been nominated for the award. He was Philadelphia's 2022 nominee.

"It's a blessing to be honored for the second time as the Eagles' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year," Graham said in a statement. "This team, city, and fanbase have given so much to me and my family over the years. I'm so grateful for that, and it's what drives me to continue serving this amazing community and Eagles fans around the world. This is a special recognition, and I would like to thank everyone, especially my teammates and coaches, who have supported me throughout my career."

Graham has been a long-time fixture on the Eagles' defense and signed a one-year contract in March for his "farewell tour." His season ended during the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams when he tore his triceps. He had two tackles and a sack in the game and had been one of the Eagles' best pass rushers.

Off the field, Graham actively helps the Eagles Autism Foundation and volunteers at several nonprofits throughout the Philadelphia region. His fund, Team Graham, also helps mentor and provide clothes and food to families in Graham's hometown of Detroit.

Every team picks one player to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is given to a player based on their contributions on and off the field.

Only three Eagles have won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: Chris Long, Troy Vincent and Harold Carmichael.

The 2024 winner will be announced in February in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.