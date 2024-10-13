Brandon Graham becomes first player in Philadelphia Eagles history to play 200 regular season games

Brandon Graham made history on Sunday in Philadelphia's 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns as the first Eagles player to play 200 regular season games with the franchise.

For Graham, it's something he never imagined would happen after the way he started his career with the Eagles.

"I got to give it to the ones before me, the ones that helped me during dark times," Graham said. "I didn't think I'd be here at 200, especially how I started, but like I told the guys, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I think getting served by some of the vets that I had and then being the service to others, I don't get here without that. Of course, then prayer and making sure you're being a good person in the building and just doing the best you can do every day, you just see what happens. Two hundred games, I don't take that lightly and I'm very thankful."

Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle, has seen his career go from potential first-round draft bust to Super Bowl hero in his 15 seasons with the Birds.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Graham is among six other defensive players on active NFL rosters who have played in 200 games, including Washington Commanders linebacker Nick Bellore, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Graham, Jordan and Heyward are the only ones to do it with one team.

At age 36 and in his 15th season, Graham is still a productive player for the Eagles. On Sunday, Graham had four tackles, including one for a loss on a crucial drive in the third quarter.

The Browns and Eagles were tied 10-10 at the start of the second half and Cleveland was driving. But Graham made a huge play, which led to keeping points off the board.

On third-and-one from Philadelphia's 29-yard-line, the Browns gave the ball to wideout Cedric Tillman on an end-around but Graham read it perfectly and tackled him for a loss of five. Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins then missed a field goal attempt on the following play.

"I was just happy to be of service to the team and help during the key moment of the game and doing my job," Graham said. "That's really all it is, just doing my job."

While the offense got off to a slow start once again, the Eagles' defense played an excellent game albeit against a weak opponent in quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith Jr. each recorded sacks. Cooper DeJean, Bryce Huff, Milton Williams and Thomas Booker IV each recorded half sacks as the Eagles didn't allow the Browns to score an offensive touchdown.

DeJean especially stood out for Philadelphia after making his first start at slot cornerback. He had six total tackles and one quarterback hit to go along with his half-sack.

"Proud of how the defense really stepped up and played," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "The young guys, Cooper and [CB] Quinyon [Mitchell] stepping up against some really good receivers. [DE Brandon Graham] obviously showing up in his 200th game. That's really hard to do. So that's a testament to him and his journey, and the leader he is.

More injuries for the Eagles

The Eagles got key players like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson back from injuries, but more piled up for Philadelphia in the win over Cleveland.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata each left the game with a hamstring injury, while cornerback Darius Slay exited with a knee injury.

Mailata was spotted heading into the tunnel with crutches after the game. Fred Johnson replaced Mailata after the injury. Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Slay and recorded two tackles.

Grant Calcaterra had a solid day with Goedert out and recorded four catches for 67 yards.