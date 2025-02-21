Jalyx Hunt opens up about Super Bowl fine that's sending Philadelphia students on college tours

Jalyx Hunt opens up about Super Bowl fine and craziest things he saw at Eagles parade

Eagles rookie Jalyx Hunt found out about his Super Bowl fine like almost everyone else, but this isn't a story about the pitfalls of social media. Instead, it's one dealing with how an internet community can help change people's lives for the better.

Hunt was fined $5,690 for a "bow-and-arrow" celebration after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Philadelphia's 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX. With the help of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, Hunt raised over $24,000 to send high school students on college tours through a cause organized by Barbers Who Care.

"Honestly, I found out I got fined before I saw the email. I found out I got fined through social media," Hunt told CBS News Philadelphia. "Rob tweeted me and said he was willing to pay 100% of what my fine was. Me being the person I am, $5,000, honestly speaking, is something I can handle."

Eagles outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt celebrates after he combined to sack Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia's 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old had a different idea after a recent conversation with his barber at Main Attraction Unisex Salon in Overbrook. His barber turned him onto Kenny Duncan, who founded Barbers Who Care.

Duncan told Hunt about a fundraiser his foundation was running to take Philadelphia high school students on college trips, a cause that the Eagles edge rusher said he related to.

"I, too, went on a college trip. I was able to see different things, what I did like, what I didn't like," Hunt said. "I wanted to support, [and] having that information, I just told [McElhenney], 'Hey, I can handle the fine. If you donate the same amount you were willing to give to me to this cause, I would greatly appreciate it.'"

McElhenney did, and then a flood of Eagles fans followed suit. The fundraiser hit its $20,000 goal the same day and has since grown. As of this posting, Barbers Who Care has raised $24,253, with a little over two weeks left.

Hunt said Duncan recently told him that thanks to the donations, his group can now take 80 students on college trips.

"Double what they were expecting," Hunt said.

The Eagles selected Hunt out of Houston Christian University in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Hunt began his college career at Cornell as a safety before transferring to HCU after his sophomore season and moving to the defensive line.

Hunt played in 16 regular-season games in his rookie campaign, earning more snaps and a bigger role as the season went on. After Week 8, Hunt averaged nearly 25 snaps in nine games.

During the Super Bowl run, Hunt was a key part of the Eagles' pass rush. In the first three rounds of the playoffs, he recorded a sack and three quarterback hits. Then, in Philly's commanding win over Kansas City, Hunt combined to sack Mahomes.

"The Eagles give you so many resources to utilize, and I'm the type of person that if I can use something to get better, I'm going to use it," Hunt said. "Not only our player personnel and player ops people but the people in my room."

Jalyx Hunt of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with a fan in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hunt singled out edge rushers Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith for helping him during his rookie season.

"Josh Sweat, who had 2 1/2 [sacks] in the Super Bowl, I'm listening to him," Hunt said. "Anytime he's watching one of my rushes, I pick his brain. Anytime Nolan has something to say — Nolan was on a heater in the playoffs. BG played in the league for 15 years. The joke is BG has seen every formation known to man, so anytime BG says something on the field."

It's not too often a rookie third-round pick from Houston Christian University carves out a role on a Super Bowl-winning team in his first season. In fact, Hunt is just the third player from Houston Christian to play in the NFL.

So, to see hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans parade up Broad Street after the Super Bowl was a "crazy" thing to see for Hunt.

The craziest from Eagles parade day?

"Some guy threw up and then immediately started the Eagles chant. That was a bit pretty crazy," Hunt said. "He could have taken a breather. He was right back into the action."

"Gallen of Questions" airs on Saturday nights on PHILLY57 and CBS News Philadelphia. This week's episode features Jalyx Hunt, and Pat Gallen attends the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. It airs on PHILLY57 at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.