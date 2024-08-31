Labor Day weekend in NYC off to warm, humid start Saturday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Saturday

Labor Day weekend has arrived -- so has the unofficial end of summer. While there are a some rain chances over the next three days, the long weekend will feature plenty of dry time as well.

Saturday started off cloudy with that onshore flow. Humidity is up with dew points into the 60s, so it feels muggy out there. But the daylight hours remain dry.

While we'll have more clouds than sun, we should catch some brightening in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight

After about 7 or 8 p.m., a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms will move into western areas of the Tri-State. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, but the intensity will be waning as it enters more stable air and with the loss of daytime heating.

Some scattered showers and storms will be around overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday

Sunday could feature a spotty shower or storm at any time, but we will stress the majority of time is likely dry. There will be more clouds than sun with temperatures in the 80s.

Labor Day forecast

The payoff comes on Labor Day! Skies clear Sunday night behind the front, leading to bright skies, low humidity, and just a beautiful holiday! Highs will be in the 70s.

As we go through the first week of September, things look mainly quiet with abundant sunshine and cool, crisp mornings. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s. After this weekend, our next rain chance looks to hold off until late next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

