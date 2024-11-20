Rain returns to New York, New Jersey tonight. Here's the latest timeline.

NEW YORK — It has been historically dry across the Tri-State Area this fall, but the atmosphere is shifting into a new pattern that will bring much-needed rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Thursday, especially the early morning hours.

This storm will help the ongoing drought situation immensely, and the early call is we could have more beneficial rain on the horizon next week.

Rain timeline for New York, New Jersey

Wednesday 10 p.m. - Thursday 4 a.m.: A few leading rounds of rain arrive and winds pick up. Rain is more widespread after midnight.

Thursday 4-10 a.m.: The heaviest bands of rain arrive, and strong winds reaching 25-35 mph kick in.

Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Rain moves north and becomes more on-and-off in nature from New York City and points south, with steadier bouts spilling north of the city. Winds start to shift to the north, and it will feel like the 30s by the Thursday evening commute. Lighter rain will continue to fall.

Thursday 10 p.m. - Friday 10 a.m.: Cold air funnels down and turns the cold rain to wet flakes mainly at higher elevations. The Friday morning commute will have an impact if this forecasting element holds.

Friday 10 a.m.: Precipitation starts to taper off. Winds will be lighter, but it will still be an uncomfortable-feeling day given we've had weeks of sunny, dry and mild weather.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and brisk with a gusty breeze and temperatures around 50 degrees.

How much rain and snow will fall in New York and New Jersey?

Rain: Numbers across the Tri-State Area range from .75-3 inches. Some heavy bouts are likely, especially for the Thursday morning commute. Ponding on roads is possible. Since we've been so dry, the ground might not soak up the rain very well and trigger some runoff.

Snow: Catskills and Poconos, even Mountain Creek in New Jersey could see some accumulation. A few slushy inches are possible, even wet flakes are possible around the city. Nothing would really stick, but it would make Friday morning travel tougher, especially since most are out of winter driving practice.