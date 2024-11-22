Snow triggers winter weather alerts in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

First Alert Weather: Snow and rain continues Friday in NYC area - 11/22/24

First Alert Weather: Snow and rain continues Friday in NYC area - 11/22/24

First Alert Weather: Snow and rain continues Friday in NYC area - 11/22/24

Winter weather alerts

The Tri-State Area is on Red Alert this morning due to snow and expanding winter weather alerts in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

As of this morning, several counties northwest of New York City are under a winter storm advisory, and counties further out are under winter storm warnings.

CBS News New York

Parts of northern New Jersey are waking up Friday to snow already on the ground, which could mean roads are slick. So take it slow on your way into work.

It's possible most of the area gets several inches of snow when it's all said and done. Places at higher elevations, like Sullivan County, New York, could see over a foot!

Winter storm timeline

Friday: Rain and snow fell overnight Thursday, as the storm approached New York City. Strong bands of rain and snow reached parts of New Jersey, while Long Island dealt with mostly rain.

Expect wraparound rain and snow during the day, with the most accumulation in communities over 500-foot elevation.

Friday night: Leftover rain and snow tapers off after 5 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.